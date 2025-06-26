Check out these fun things to do as summer heats up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Check out these fun things to do as summer heats up in...

We’re heading into the Fourth of July week, and there’s lots to do coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington, both indoor and out. When you’re planning your summer, be sure to check these events out:

On June 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., check out the large Indoor Community Yard Sale at St. John the Beloved Parish Hall in Milltown, featuring bargains on household items, kitchenware, home décor, jewelry, religious items and more. For more information go to https://shop.sjbkofcde.org/ or contact Ray at 302-685-3536 or raychris@comcast.net

If you’re looking for the Byzantine Liturgy at the beach this summer, St. Jude The Apostle Church in Lewes will host on the last Sundays of the month: June 29, July 27, and Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka will be the celebrant. For more information, please call 302-762-5511.

In July, be sure to check out Summerfest at Holy Family Parish in Newark from July 9-13, featuring games, rides, food and lots of nightly entertainment. For more information, visit www.holyfamilysummerfest.org or call 302-368-4665.

If you’re looking for spiritual connection, St. Elizabeth Parish in Wilmington hosts its monthly devotion to St. Elizabeth on July 7 at 6 p.m. The gathering also features the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick to ask God for spiritual, physical, and emotional healing. There will be Eucharistic Adoration, Benediction, Liturgy of the Word, and devotional prayers to St. Elizabeth. All are welcome. For more information, call (302) 652-3626.

Interested in learning more about Padre Pio? On July 22 at 6:30 p.m. St. Helena’s Parish will be hosting An evening with Fr. John Aurilia, OFM Cap, former secretary to Padre Pio and author of Dearest Soul: A Spiritual Journey with Padre Pio. For more information, contact Mena at menadamato@gmail.com.

From our Dialog partners: Looking for a unique, fun, and relaxing activity to add to your summer bucket list? Look no further than a Sunday Jamz Cruise on the Delaware Bay! The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is proud to once again offer its laidback “Sunday Jamz” cruises every Sunday this summer. The weekly cruises begin on July 6 and continue through August 31. For New Jersey customers, the Cape May Sunday Jamz cruises depart from the terminal at 2:30 p.m. for a three-hour round trip, returning to Cape May at 5:30 p.m. For Delaware foot passengers, the Lewes Sunday Jamz cruises will depart at 4:15 p.m. and return on the 6:00 p.m. departure from Cape May. “Sunday Jamz” roundtrip tickets cost $18 for adults 14 years old and up, $14 for seniors and military, $9 for children 6-13 years old, and free for children under 6 years old. To reserve your ticket(s), please call our Guest Services Center at (800)-643-3779 or book online at booking.cmlf.com. For more information on “Sunday Jamz” cruises and other live entertainment, please visit cmlf.com/entertainment.

Looking ahead: There are two great golf tournaments coming up in September. On Sept. 17, the 33rd Annual CYO Joseph A. McNesby Tournament takes place at Deerfield Golf Club – look for more information in The Dialog next weekend. And on Sept. 18, join the St. Elizabeth Golf Classic at Patriots Glen, Elkton, Md., to support St. Elizabeth Parish School. For more information, contact John Raymond, jraymond@viking.pvt.k12.de.us or 302-528-0932.

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

Reach more people – Advertise

To give your event or program a higher profile and more exposure, consider paid advertising in The Dialog and on thedialog.org. Call Erica Harmer at (302) 295-0635 or email advertising@thedialog.org for more information and rates. We offer many different options to meet your budget and help you get your message to our readers.

Like what you’re reading? Get faith-based columns in your e-mail every Monday when you sign up for our newsletter, The Angelus. You’ll also get the latest Catholic news and information from our Dialog partners during the week. Sign up today — go to thedialog.org/newsletter/