Chilean Cardinal Fernando Chomali describes conclave devoid of distraction; says movie ‘has nothing to do with what I lived’

Chilean Cardinal Fernando Chomalí described the conclave that elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV as a profoundly spiritual and joyful experience, rooted in prayer and unity.

“It was a very impressive ecclesial, spiritual and human experience,” Cardinal Chomalí told OSV News on May 9. “I have no idea why, but I felt like I was carrying all of Chile in my heart, in my mind, even in my skin.”

Cardinal Chomalí, the archbishop of Santiago and Chile’s only voting cardinal, said the weight of helping to elect the successor of Peter left him deeply moved. “You become aware of the responsibility of helping name the successor of Peter,” he said. “It truly touched me.”

Though bound by the vow of secrecy regarding the voting process, Cardinal Chomalí offered insight into the days leading up to and following the May 8 election. He said he had known Cardinal Prevost through his work as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, describing him as “a humble and simple man” with a sharp intellect and gentle manner.

“He really lives out the idea that we have two ears, two eyes and one mouth,” Cardinal Chomalí said. “He listens carefully, observes everything and speaks little. That’s something you notice right away.” He added that the new pope also has “a great sense of humor,” and described him as “pleasant, reflective and deeply pastoral.”

After the election, Cardinal Chomalí shared the dinner table with the newly elected pope, American Cardinal Kevin Farrell and other cardinals. He recalled that the dinner was informal and heartfelt.

“We were tired,” he said. “It wasn’t a time for heavy conversations, just for simple, friendly talk.” He said the pope spoke about his family roots — his mother’s side from Spain, his father’s from France — and his early studies in mathematics. “He has very good physical health and radiates hope,” Cardinal Chomalí said.

During the meal, Cardinal Chomalí asked the new pope why he had chosen the name Leo XIV.

“He told me he is very concerned about the cultural shifts we are living through, a Copernican revolution really — artificial intelligence, robotics, human relationships,” the prelate said. “He was inspired by Leo XIII, who in the midst of the Industrial Revolution wrote ‘Rerum Novarum,’ launching an important dialogue between the church and the modern world.”

The new pope believes the church has a vital role to play in today’s moment of “perplexity,”

Cardinal Chomalí added. “There is a revolution happening, and it must be addressed seriously. The church can contribute through its moral authority and also its academic strength.”

Cardinal Chomalí said the conclave environment was nothing like the intrigue portrayed in fiction. “If you ask me whether there were machinations, the answer is no,” he said. “The movie ‘Conclave’ is horrific because it has nothing to do with what I lived.”

Instead, he described an atmosphere of discipline, prayer and fraternity. “We began each day with Mass. The cardinals were punctual and respectful of all the protocols,” he said. “There was seriousness, but also joy. When the new pope was elected, we applauded, but we couldn’t hear the cheers of the crowd — everything was sealed tight.”

Cardinal Chomalí said the view from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica after the announcement was unforgettable. “Seeing the whole Via della Conciliazione full of people and hearing the crowd shout, ‘Viva il Papa!’ made it clear that the church is alive,” he said.

Reflecting on his time in Rome, Cardinal Chomalí said the experience left him hopeful for the church and the world. “We were people from very different places, speaking different languages, but we were united by the Gospel,” he said. “When there is a shared story and a common mission, the temperature of division drops. That’s the message I want to bring back to Chile.”