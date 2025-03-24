Christ the Teacher Catholic School captures ‘It’s Academic’ competition amid stiff competition: Photo gallery

The Diocese of Wilmington’s annual “It’s Academic” competition took place on March 22 at Christ the Teacher School, showcasing the brilliance and hard work of students from five diocesan schools. Christ the Teacher, St. Ann’s, Holy Cross, Holy Angels, and Immaculate Heart of Mary participated in this highly anticipated academic challenge. After months of rigorous preparation and practice, each school’s team brought its A-game to the competition.

The students demonstrated exceptional knowledge across a variety of subjects, from history and science to literature and mathematics. The competition was fierce, with every team performing impressively, but in the end, the championship round came down to two top contenders: Christ the Teacher and Holy Angels. Both teams displayed their intelligence and teamwork, but Christ the Teacher emerged victorious, clinching the title for the second consecutive year.

The winning team from Christ the Teacher included a dynamic mix of seventh- and eighth-graders. The eighth-grade students — Lucas Morri, Andrew Wieczorek, Gianna Edwards and Logan Charles — were joined by seventh-graders Briton Oliphant and Cassidy Yandell, who contributed their talents and enthusiasm to secure the win. Their victory is a testament to their dedication and collaboration throughout the months of preparation leading up to the event.

Christ the Teacher’s success would not have been possible without the support and guidance of their dedicated coaches, assistant principal Ashley Torelli and middle school teacher Patsy Donahue. Together, they fostered an environment of encouragement and motivation, pushing the team to reach new academic heights.

“It’s Academic” is not just about winning, but about celebrating the students’ commitment to learning and their ability to think critically under pressure. All the teams that participated demonstrated outstanding academic skills, and the event highlighted the strength of educational communities across the Diocese of Wilmington.

As Christ the Teacher proudly takes home the championship trophy for the second year in a row, the excitement and passion for learning in the Diocese of Wilmington continue to shine brightly.