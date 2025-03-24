Girls high school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington prepare for spring sports seasons beginning this week

Spring sports open this week with the weather not feeling very spring-like. That won’t stop the girls’ high school teams in the Diocese of Wilmington from competing in the busiest part of the scholastic athletic calendar.

Softball and one soccer game scheduled for Monday, March 24, has already fallen victim to inclement weather, but there is soccer and lacrosse on the schedule to lead off. The other sports are right behind them ready to go.

One school, Ss. Peter and Paul High School, is already more than a week into its spring seasons.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change, especially with rain already falling this week.

Softball

Tuesday, March 25

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields. After a 15-4 season and a trip to the state quarterfinals, the Spartans get it started on the road against the Pandas. Saint Mark’s returns some solid pieces, including Maddie Casapulla, Chloe Bedwell and Kimorah Neal. They have 11 home games, including against Delaware Military and Sussex Central, with road contests at Conrad and Appoquinimink.

The Pandas have a new home at the former site of Brandywood School, and they’re in search of a return trip to the state tournament after a one-year absence. Along with Saint Mark’s, Padua will host Delmarva Christian and Conrad, and they’ll visit Concord and Cape Henlopen. Top returning players include Sophia Ceccola, Siena Evans and Lucia Perry.

Archmere at MOT Charter, 3:45 p.m. Archmere begins its 2025 campaign with a bit more experience than last year’s team. Meredith Finger will be the primary pitcher, and she’ll have Maddie Benson and Carly Polsky for support, among others. The Auks do have five freshmen on the roster. Home games include Saint Mark’s, Delmarva Christian and Wilmington Charter, with road games against Concord, Conrad and Delaware Military.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at Salisbury Christian, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26

Ursuline vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park. Ursuline continues to develop its program, and they’ll have home games against Brandywine and Concord, and a road trip to Saint Mark’s. Ursuline will have Bailey Maloney returning in the circle and at the plate, and she is joined by Gabriella Rosato and Katherine Alleman.

St. Elizabeth hopes to continue making progress after reinstating its softball program last year. The Vikings have four seniors anchoring the roster, but otherwise this is a young roster. Seven freshmen and two eighth-graders are on the squad. They also host Archmere, while visiting Conrad and Dover, among others.

Thursday, March 27

Saint Mark’s at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Padua at Brandywine, 3:45 p.m.

Odyssey vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday, March 29

Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, March 24

Saint Mark’s at Middletown, 3:45 p.m. Saint Mark’s is looking at a return to the state tournament after narrowly missing last season, and they’ll get started below the canal. A solid senior class anchors the roster, including all-state candidate Katie Hanich, Mackenzie Fanning, Alaina Papa and Marcy Kappes. After this road opener, the Spartans will be home for five straight, including matchups with Caravel and Archmere, before heading on the road for five straight. Their road schedule includes Appoquinimink, Ursuline and Smyrna.

Sussex Academy at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

St. Andrew’s vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse. Rebuilding Padua opens the season at home against St. Andrew’s, the first of seven at the fieldhouse and another at Abessinio Stadium. Home opponents also include Wilmington Charter, Wilmington Friends and Smyrna, and there are road trips to Saint Mark’s and Caravel. Riley Bransfield, Anna Arrighi and Chloe Cogar anchor the Pandas.

Archmere at Newark Charter, 3:45 p.m. Archmere has reached the state tournament in eight consecutive seasons, and this season’s squad expects to make it nine. Maura Read, Clara Knapp, Claudia Koch and Ellie DeLuca give the Auks offensive pop. Among those traveling to Claymont to face Archmere are Wilmington Friends, Wilmngton Charter, Caravel and Sussex Academy, while the Auks visit Saint Mark’s and Cape Henlopen.

Sanford at Ursuline, 4 p.m. The Raiders seek a return to the postseason as they get the season going against Sanford. New coach Jack Coons will have a roster on the young side with veterans Olivia O’Hara and Lucy Copeland leading the way. The schedule includes the Ursuline Sisters Lacrosse Weekend in Massachusetts and trips to Sussex Academy and Tatnall. Archmere, Caravel and Wilmington Charter are on the home schedule.

Wednesday, March 26

Archmere at Polytech, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 27

St. John’s College (D.C.) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Archmere at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Padua at Appoquinimink, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Monday, March 24

Padua at Appoquinimink, 6 p.m. Padua travels to powerhouse Appo to begin the season with a new coach, Marisa Muller, and several returning players from one of the youngest Pandas rosters in memory. Elie Semmel is back in goal, and she has Emme Mulvena, Alexis Greenjack and Caitlin Igo in front of her. The schedule includes two games later this week in the Carolinas and games at Middletown and Saint Mark’s, and home games vs. Archmere, Wilmington Charter and Caravel.

Tuesday, March 25

Newark Charter at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. The Auks had a superb 13-3 season in 2024, but it ended in the first round of the state tournament at home against … Newark Charter. Archmere once again has a mix of youth and experience, led by Hannah Stewart, Marina Mahon and Merryn DiGregoria. They’ll also host Saint Mark’s and Wilmington Charter, and the Auks will visit Padua, Middletown and Ursuline.

Saint Mark’s at Polytech, 4 p.m. Saint Mark’s had a stellar 13-3 campaign in 2024, but it ended with an upset loss in the first round of the state tournament. The Spartans will be motivated to advance further this season, and they have several weapons, including Whitney Evancho, Emma Manley and Lily Phillips. The Spartans welcome Appoquinimink, Wilmington Friends, Middletown, Padua and Smyrna to campus, and they have road tests at Sussex Academy, Caravel and Archmere.

Wednesday, March 26

Dickinson at Ursuline, 4 p.m. Ursuline reached the Division II state championship game after upset wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals last season. They have one of the state’s youngest rosters last season, and Elena McAneny-Droz, Danielle LaFond and Zoe Carberry all have another year of experience. Among the nine home games are Padua, Caravel, Archmere and Saint Mark’s. They’ll battle Newark Charter and St. Andrew’s on the road.

Thursday, March 27

Archmere at First State Military, 3:30 p.m.

Newark at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Padua at Providence Day (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Ursuline at Newark Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Padua at Catawba Ridge (S.C.), 11 a.m.

Tennis

Wednesday, March 26

Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Friday, March 28

Odessa vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Smyrna at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Track and field

Wednesday, March 26

Archmere and Conrad at Newark Charter, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Padua, Saint Mark’s and Ursuline at Diamond State Invitational, 9 a.m. at A.I. DuPont High School, Greenville