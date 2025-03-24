Boys high school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington begin pursuit of spring glory

Fifteen days after the nets were cut down at the Bob Carpenter Center, ending the winter sports season, student-athletes around the Diocese of Wilmington are ready for the busiest boys season of them all. Spring sports, which awards championships in 10 sports, is ready to roll.

Baseball has already been hit by the weather, with Monday’s game between Saint Mark’s and St. Elizabeth moved to Tuesday. Other events will have the normal cool weather that marks the beginning of the season before the warmth finally reaches Delaware.

One school, Ss. Peter and Paul High School, is already more than a week into its spring seasons.

Information about tickets and schedule changes is available at www.websites4sports.com. Dates and times are always subject to change, especially with rain already falling this week.

Baseball

Monday, March 24

Greenwood Mennonite vs. Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m. at Talbot County Community Center, Easton

Tuesday, March 25

Saint Mark’s vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park. The Spartans open the season on the road against the Vikings, but after that, Saint Mark’s is home for seven straight. This is a veteran team, with 10 seniors and 11 juniors. They have home games against Appoquinimink and Smyrna, and their road contests include Caravel, Conrad and Salesianum. The Spartans reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament last year.

St. Elizabeth is looking to return to the state tournament after missing last season. They bring a mix of youth and experience. In addition to Saint Mark’s, the Vikings welcome Archmere and Conrad to Canby Park. Their road games include Delaware Military, William Penn and Salesianum to finish the season.

MOT Charter at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks seek a return trip to the state tournament after a 9-10 season in 2024. Archmere’s key returners include Jonathan O’Boyle, Charlie Malloy, Silas Aulick and Hunter Skelton. They’ll host Delaware Military, Concord, Conrad and Caesar Rodney this season while visiting Salesianum, Saint Mark’s and Sanford.

Tower Hill at Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. The Sals play their first game under the lights and on the turf of their new facility. Not only that, they enter the season as the defending state champions. Hitters Landon Johnston, James Gray and Jude Swift are back as part of a veteran roster.

Wednesday, March 26

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Vincent Pallotti, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 27

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Friends, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Chapelgate Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

St. Elizabeth vs. Delaware Military, 1 p.m. at Newark National Little League

Lake Forest at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, March 24

Salesianum vs. Upper Arlington (Ohio), 3 p.m. at the University of Maryland, College Park, Md.The Sals begin the 2025 season on the road — 105 miles from Abessinio Stadium, to be exact. Salesianum is again challenging itself with a schedule that includes nationally known teams like St. Joseph (Ind.), Chaminade (N.Y.) and Malvern Prep (Pa.). There are currently three Delaware foes on the schedule: Archmere, Cape Henlopen and Tatnall. The Sals have Duke commit Cam Taylor back in net, and scorers Mitch Cummings (University of Tampa) and Luca Pompeii (University of Maryland).

Newark Charter at Archmere, 4 p.m. The Auks have made the semifinals in three of the previous four seasons and are aiming to take the next step this year. They need to replace a deep class of graduated seniors but can count on Noah Blessington, Mason Kohl and goalie Zidane Brena, among others. Archmere hosts Salesianum and Cape Henlopen and travels to Wilmington Charter, Sanford and Wilmington Friends.

Tuesday, March 25

Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26

Queen Anne’s County at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-6), 4 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Archmere at Wilmington Charter, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum vs. Saint Joseph (Ind.), 7:30 p.m. at Notre Dame University

Saturday, March 29

Caesar Rodney at Salesianum, 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine, 1 p.m. The Spartans set a high bar last season, going 13-4 with a trip to the state tournament quarterfinals, and they’ll get started on the 2025 campaign with three straight road games, beginning with Brandywine. New coach Cole Crawford has a mix of veterans and newcomers, including David Astfalk, Alex Salemi and Chase Wisniewski. Saint Mark’s will visit Appoquinimink and Wilmington Charter, and they will play Sussex Academy and Tower Hill at home.

Volleyball

Monday, March 24

Saint Mark’s at Delcastle, 4 p.m. Saint Mark’s opens the season on the road, having replaced 10 seniors from last year’s roster. Just five players return: seniors Jack Dymowski, Charles Lord and Antonio Murphy, and sophomores Fabian Fernandez and Rex Haigh. The schedule also includes trips to St. Georges, Appoquinimink and Aspira and home matches vs. Salesianum, Conrad and Wilmington Charter.

Archmere at Odessa, 4 p.m. Archmere kicks off its second season of boys volleyball with three road matches this week, including the opener at Odessa. Coming off a 7-8 record, the Auks have 10 seniors after playing last year with none. The leading returning hitters are Logan Bustard and Leo Bergez, with Gabriel Candeloro manning the libero spot and Aidan French setting. They’ll get Concord and Wilmington Charter on the road and Delaware Military and Tatnall at Moglia Fieldhouse.

Delaware Military at Salesianum, 5:30 p.m. The defending state champion Sals open at home. Salesianum has added a tournament in Texas this season, and they will host LaSalle College (Pa.), Cape Henlopen and Wilmington Charter, their opponent in the state title match last spring. They return most of their roster from 2024, including hitters Reid Maas, Cody Popp and Andrew Mahoney.

Wednesday, March 26

Archmere at Aspira, 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Archmere at Concord, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at McKean, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Salesianum at First Point Tournament, Austin, Texas

Tennis

Monday, March 24

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

St. Andrew’s vs. Salesianum, 4 p.m. at Delcastle Rec Center

Wednesday, March 26

Newark Charter at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Queen Anne’s County, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Archmere at Smyrna, 3:30 p.m.

North Caroline at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Salesianum at Odessa, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Wednesday, March 26

Archmere and Conrad at Newark Charter, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 29

Saint Mark’s at Diamond State Invitational, 9 a.m. at A.I. DuPont High School, Greenville