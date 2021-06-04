Christ the Teacher eighth-grader Aoife McGurk recognized for handwriting

Aoife McGurk, an eighth-grader at Christ the Teacher Catholic School in Glasgow, was the national semifinalist for her grade in the 30th annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.She was one of 20 students recognized from more than 70,000 participants in this year’s competition.

Nine grand national champions were selected, one for each grade from kindergarten through eighth. Aoife was one of the nine semifinalists. Each semifinalist will receive an engraved Zaner-Bloser trophy, and their schools and teachers will receive certificates of achievement handcrafted by master penman Michael Sull.

There were also two additional winners, one for manuscript and another for cursive.