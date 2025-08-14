Clerical appointments in the Diocese of Wilmington, Aug. 13, 2025

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments:

Pastors

The Reverend Paul Kuzhimannil Mathew, C.Ss.R., was appointed Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, Seaford, effective May 20, 2025, upon the recommendation of the Reverend Poly Kannampuzha, C.Ss.R., Provincial Superior of the Liguori Province of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer.

The Reverend Michael C. Vannicola is appointed Pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington, effective September 3, 2025. This is in addition to his assignment as Pastor of Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Administrator

The Reverend Monsignor John P. Hopkins was appointed Administrator of Saint Ann, Wilmington, effective July 17, 2025. This is in addition to his assignment as Pastor of Saint Joseph on the Brandywine, Greenville.

Associate Pastors

The Reverend Wierkome François d’Assise Palm was appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Ann, Bethany Beach, effective July 1, 2025 until September 2, 2025, upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend Raphaël Dabire, Bishop of the Diocese of Diébougou in Burkina Faso.

The Reverend Venkatesh Prattipati is appointed Associate Pastor both of Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington, effective August 6, 2025 and of Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington, effective September 3, 2025 upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend Jaya Rao Polimera, Bishop of Eluru in India.

The Reverend Manuel J. Quiceno Zapata was appointed Associate Pastor of Saint John the Baptist, Newark in addition to ministry to the Hispanic Community of Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington effective June 4, 2025 upon the recommendation of the Most Reverend Cesár Alcides Balbín Tamayo, Bishop of Cartago in Colombia.

The Reverend Dennis J. Stameza is appointed Associate Pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington, effective September 3, 2025. This is in addition to his assignment as Associate Pastor of Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Deacons

Deacon Michael A. Boyd, Sr. is appointed to diaconal ministry at Saint Paul, Delaware City, effective August 13, 2025.

Deacon Joseph A. Cilia, Jr. is appointed to diaconal ministry at Church of the Holy Child, Wilmington, effective August 13, 2025.

Deacon Mark A. Fontana is appointed to diaconal ministry at Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington, effective September 3, 2025. This is in addition to his diaconal assignment at Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Deacon Stephen Oldiges is appointed to diaconal ministry at Saint Catherine of Siena, Wilmington, effective September 3, 2025. This is in addition to his diaconal assignment at Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington.

Concluding Diocesan Ministry

Deacon Stephen A. Gunther concluded diaconal ministry at Saints Peter and Paul, Easton and moved to the Diocese of Metuchen, effective May 19, 2025.

Deacon Axel A. Blanco-Fernandez concluded diaconal ministry at Saint Francis de Sales, Salisbury and moved to the Diocese of Raleigh, effective May 25, 2025.

Deacon Fred Mauser concluded diaconal ministry at Saint Ann, Bethany Beach and moved to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, effective December 31, 2024.

Deacon Nicholas Pitocco concluded diaconal ministry at Saint Ann, Bethany Beach and moved to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, effective March 31, 2025.