Coffee Run Council of Knights of Columbus prepare for cool weather with coat drive

The Knights of Columbus Coffee Run Council No. 6768 at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hockessin is off to a good start to help keep people warm during the upcoming cooler weather of autumn and winter. The Knights raised $7,400 during a fundraiser for the annual Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids campaign.

The Coffee Run Council has been a participant from the early days of Coats for Kids, which went nationwide in 2009. Chris Dougherty, the program chairman for the drive for the council, praised the generosity of St. Mary of the Assumption parishioers.

The council purchased 460 coats, 600 hats and 600 pairs of gloves. They were sorted by size and color by a group of volunteers led by Ralph Paulus, the council’s financial secretary.

Jennifer LaFrankie, St. Mary of the Assumption’s outreach coordinator, coordinated the efforts to organize and identify the organizations that expressed a need for their children. Agencies and schools that benefited from this year’s campaign included Serviam Academy, Nativity Prep, A Door of Hope, Ministry of Caring, four Red Clay Consolidated School District schools, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Paul’s Church and the New Castle County Police Community Services.

The outreach committee is already preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas programs to help support the community, and the Coffee Run Council will be there to assist.