Deacon John Enemuo takes final major step before priestly ordination: Video

One of the men studying for the priesthood in the Diocese of Wilmington took his final major step in the journey on May 14 when he was ordained a transitional deacon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear. The ordination of Onyedikachukwu Chibundu John Enemuo took place at one of the parishes where he has ministered in the past.

Enemuo came to the United States a few years ago from Nigeria after deciding for the third time that he was called to a vocation. He moved from Ohio to Delaware, where he met Father Norman Carroll, the director of vocations, and is wrapping up his third year of theology at St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.

The Mass was livestreamed, so members of Deacon Enemuo’s family were able to watch in his home country. He told The Dialog recently that he had some extended family that would be at the diaconate ordination, but his parents would be waiting until next spring, when he is expected to become a priest.

This summer, Deacon Enemuo will be assisting at a parish in the diocese, and that will continue through the next academic year in a parish closer to the seminary, Bishop Koenig said at the ordination.

“You will live out your call to follow Christ who came to serve and not be served,” the bishop said. “Be generous with giving of yourself. Make every effort to prepare for the tasks upon which you will be called to perform, but also be open to how God will use you in ways that are unexpected.”

The bishop added that Deacon Enemuo will now make an impact upon those whom he will serve.

“May you never underestimate how God will use you as an instrument of grace. May the good work that is begun in you today, John, be carried to completion,” Bishop Koenig said.