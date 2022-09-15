Dover Knights of Columbus donate Coats for Kids to students at John S. Charlton School

Dover Knights of Columbus donate Coats for Kids to students at John...

On Sept. 13, 2022, the Dover Council of the Knights of Columbus donated 187 coats to the John S. Charlton School of the Caesar Rodney School District as a part of the Coats for Kids Program.

The coats were purchased by the council, supplemented by the Delaware State Council and donated to the school, which in turn gives them to families in need throughout the school district.

An additional five coats were donated through the Vicdania Health Services of Dover, to three families in need.

For more information on the Knights, go to kofhttps://uknight.org/StateCouncilSite/index.asp?CN=US&ST=DE