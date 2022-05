Election dates for Delaware and Maryland: Don’t forget to vote

Election dates this year are as follows:

Delaware

May 10

School Board Elections

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 13

Primary Election

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only registered voters from

participating parties may vote

Nov. 8

General Election

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

—–

Maryland

July 19

Primary Election

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 8

General election

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.