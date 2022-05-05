Saint Mark’s needs nine innings, but squeezes past Concord softball: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Carly Maxton tripled and scored on a suicide squeeze bunt by Amanda Oller in the ninth inning, then went out and closed out the game in the circle as Saint Mark’s outlasted Concord, 7-6, on May 4.

Maxton pitched 3.2 innings of relief and struck out eight of the 11 batters she retired. The Raiders had come back to tie Saint Mark’s after the Spartans took a 6-3 lead in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly.

Spartans starter Ryleigh Thomas, who was celebrating her birthday, got through the first two innings with five strikeouts, and the Spartans got their offense going in the second with two outs. Eleanor Newton singled, and Brynn Eyler reached on an error, putting runners at second and third. Newton scored on a wild pitch, and a Kate Lovett single brought Eyler home. Maddie Casapulla knocked in the third run with a base hit, reaching third on one error and scoring on another to give Saint Mark’s a 4-0 lead.

Concord got on the board in their half of the third. Devon Michelli singled to start it off, and she was sacrificed to second. MacKenzie Weinkowitz singled, and an error allowed Michelli to score, with Weinkowitz reaching second. Two walks loaded the bases, and Rachel Waslyn singled to knock in two.

The Spartans added a run in the fifth. Maxton, who reached on an infield single leading off the inning, went to second on an error and came home on a Pia Perrone single.

Lovett led the Spartans with three hits, and Perrone had a pair. The Spartans (11-4) visit Brandywine on Saturday at 11 a.m.

MacKenzie Camp went the distancd for the Raiders, striking out two. Concord is right back at it on Thursday, traveling to Wilmington Charter at 4 p.m. to complete a game that started on April 14 but was interrupted by inclement weather.

All photos by Mike Lang.