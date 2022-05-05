Bishop Koenig announces official clergy appointments in Diocese of Wilmington

Official Appointments

The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D., Bishop of Wilmington, announces the following appointments, effective June 22, 2022:

Pastors

The Reverend Patrick D. Bergquist is appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart, Chestertown.

The Very Reverend Norman P. Carroll, V.F., is appointed Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear.

The Reverend Roger F. DiBuo is appointed Pastor of Saint Elizabeth, Wilmington.

The Reverend Michael P. Darcy, K.H.S., is re-appointed Pastor of Corpus Christi, Wilmington, and Saint Matthew, Wilmington.

The Reverend Anthony Giamello is re-appointed Pastor of Saint John the Apostle, Milford.

The Reverend Timothy M. Nolan is re-appointed Pastor of Holy Spirit, New Castle, and Saint Peter the Apostle, New Castle.

The Reverend Carlos Ochoa is appointed Pastor of Saint John the Baptist–Holy Angels, Newark.

Most Reverend William E. Koenig, D.D.

Bishop of Wilmington