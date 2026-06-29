Home Our Diocese Family fun at annual St. Joseph, Middletown, parish carnival — Photo gallery Our Diocese Family fun at annual St. Joseph, Middletown, parish carnival — Photo gallery By The Dialog - 29 June 2026, 14:00 Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) St. Joseph Parish in Middletown held it’s annual parish carnival June 9-13 at the parish. The week featured nightly music, rides, games and a food court. Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt) Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt)