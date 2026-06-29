Home Our Diocese Family fun at annual St. Joseph, Middletown, parish carnival — Photo gallery

Family fun at annual St. Joseph, Middletown, parish carnival — Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
Some of the fun activities featured at the annual St. Joseph Parish Carnival, held this year from June 9-13 on the parish grounds in Middletown. (Submitted photo/Kaitlyn Furmani Pruitt)

St. Joseph Parish in Middletown held it’s annual parish carnival June 9-13 at the parish.

The week featured nightly music, rides, games and a food court.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR