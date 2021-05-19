Final performances check in as high school musical season closes in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Another challenging year for schools in general, and high school musicals in particular, ended with just about everybody getting into the act.

After most schools were able to perform their spring musicals productions last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington did all they could to host performances this 2021 spring season.

As with all school activities, COVID restrictions were prioritized for the health and safety of all those involved.

The season concluded with Salesianum School, joining forces with performers from Padua Academy and Ursuline Academy. St. Elizabeth performed “Showstoppers” in an online venue and Ss. Peter and Paul produced “Mozart’s Magic Flute.”

Earlier in the season, Archmere Academy performed “Into the Woods.”

St. Mark’s High School presented “The Addams Family.”