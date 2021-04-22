Archmere Academy gets back in swing with ‘Into the Woods’ high school musical — Photo gallery

Archmere Academy gets back in swing with ‘Into the Woods’ high school...

“Into the Woods” got the Archmere Academy performers back on the stage while taking pandemic precautions last weekend.

And they’re not done yet.

Postponements of the weekend’s last two performances caused a schedule reshuffling that gives theatergoers another chance to see the production. The musical will be held twice May 8, with a matinee at 11 a.m. and an evening show at 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s also held its show last weekend, performing the “Addams Family.”

Other schools in the Diocese of Wilmington schools are planning to get into the act.

Salesianum School will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” available for online streaming only beginning May 14. Depending on the conditions of the pandemic at that time, it will be determined whether a minimum audience will be accommodated for live viewings. Students from Padua Academy and Ursuline Academy will be part of the production.

Ss. Peter and Paul performs “Mozart’s Magic Flute” in Easton, Md.

St. Elizabeth has a musical planned for later this year.