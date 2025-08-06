Home Our Diocese First responders join Bishop Koenig for ‘Blue Mass’ Sept. 29, 10 a.m.,...

First responders join Bishop Koenig for ‘Blue Mass’ Sept. 29, 10 a.m., at St. John the Beloved Church in Wilmington

Bishop Koenig talks with local law enforcement before the annual Blue Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Friday, Oct. 8, 2022. Dialog photo/Don Blake

Attention active and retired police, fire, EMT and military.

You are invited to join Bishop Koenig at the annual Diocese of Wilmington Blue Mass to honor the work of all public safety personnel and military on Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington.

The Blue Mass is an event that honors local, county, state, and federal law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, and military personnel and their families who live and work in the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, which includes Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

First Responders of all faiths are welcome at the Mass.

 
 
 

