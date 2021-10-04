Former St. Anthony of Padua parochial vicar Father Gerard J. Mahoney dies at 78

CHILDS, Md. — Father Gerard J. Mahoney, a professed member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 58 years, died Oct. 2. He was 78.

Born in Philadelphia, Father Mahoney entered the Oblates after his graduation from Northeast Catholic High School in 1961. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1971 and spent nearly 40 years in secondary education. One of his teaching assignments was at Salesianum School in Wilmington.

In 2010 he transitioned from education to parish ministry. He spent five years as parochial vicar at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Wilmington and was also the chaplain at Nativity Preparatory School. He retired in 2015 and was most recently assigned to the Oblate community in Childs.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in the Oblate daily chapel at Annecy Hall in Childs on Oct. 6. A paraliturgical service will be held Oct. 7 at Hicks Home for Funerals in Elkton, Md., for members of his immediate family. Burial will follow at the Oblate cemetery. All services will be private.

Donations in Father Mahoney’s member can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, P.O. Box 87, Childs, MD 21916-0087.