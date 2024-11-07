Fundraisers, dancing to the oldies and Christmas Bazaars are among the upcoming fun offerings in the Diocese of Wilmington

Welcome to November, the month of the Holy Souls — and parish Christmas bazaars in the Diocese. With vendors, homemade crafts, good food, visits from Santa and more, these bazaars promise fun for the whole family. It could be great fun for you to go to as many as you can to support our local Catholic community — and check out these other events as well.

• If you’re in the Salisbury area, indulge in the Shrimp Dinner fundraiser at St. Francis de Sales on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30-7 p.m. The adult meal is $17 for 1/2 lb. steamed or eight fried shrimp, plus mac and cheese, green beans. Children’s meal is $7, and includes three fried shrimp or hotdog, or hamburger. Dinners also include tea or coffee and dessert is available for purchase. Takeout is available. Call today to reserve your meal, (410) 742-6443 or visitstfrancis.org, youth ministry benefit.

• Unfortunately, the Nov. 9 Indoor Yard Sale at Holy Angels Church has been cancelled. But watch the Datebook listings for any future events at Holy Angels.

• On Nov. 9 have some fun at the Oldies Dance and Dinner, co-sponsored by Knights of Columbus from both Holy Angels and St. Mary’s of the Assumption, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church Hall in Hockessin. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Music and dancing by Rockin’ Rodney. Food and cash bar available. For more information, call Mark 302-743-0263.

• On Nov. 10, St. E alum are invited to the St. Elizabeth Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the St. E Center. Social hour goes from 11:30-1 p.m.; ceremony begins at 1 p.m. Kathleen Houghton 68, John Patterson 75, Richard “Dickie” Rago and Thomas Miller will be honored. For more information, email StEVikingAlumni@gmail.com

• On Nov. 12, the Saint Thomas More Society will hold a fall lecture featuring guest speaker Stephen White, Executive Director of the Catholic Project at Catholic University who will speak on “What the Republic Needs of Us: Catholic Citizenship in an Era of Dissolution.” Complimentary refreshments start at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Matt Boyer at mboyer@connollygallagher.com

• On Nov. 16, Young adults with free time are invited to volunteer for the “Cultivating Beauty” program, planting a pollinator garden at Canticle House, 1911 Chestnut St., Chester, Pa. A simple lunch will also be served. To register, email youngadults@osfphila.org. The event is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis.

• In Lewes you can have fun Dancing to the Oldies on Nov. 16 at the St. Jude Parish Life Center. Tickets are $30, which includes dinner. Music will be provided by DJ Conrad, and the menu includes burgers, fried, hot dogs, root beer floats, ice cream sundaes, cookies, coffee or tea. Soda, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Reserve you tickets today, call Cathy Szap (718) 640-7885 or Grace Glassen (732) 236-3878.

• Resurrection Parish will host an Afternoon of Worship and Praise with Contemporary Christian music on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, (302) 368-0146 ext. 0.

• St. Polycarp Parish in Smyrna is holding a fun fundraiser – a Quarter Auction on Nov. 17. The auction starts at 4 p.m. All-in-Paddles are $45; Regular Paddles are $5 and you will need quarters to bid. Paddles may be purchased at the door. Cash only. VIP tables are available for parties of 6 or more. For more information, contact Darlene Sanphy, 302-270-3915 or darpete87@comcast.net

• Also on Nov. 17, St. Matthew’s is having its Trivia Bowl with Treats Fundraiser. Cost is $10 per person and includes light fare; there will be a cash bar. For more information, (302) 633-5850.

Christmas Bazaars

• New to this week’s listings is the Nov. 9 Christmas Bazaar at St. Benedict Parish Hall, 408 Central Ave., in Ridgely, Md. There will be a Christmas market with local crafters and vendors, Breakfast with Santa from 9:30-10:30 a.m., breakfast and lunch available for purchase, along with a petting zoo, pony rides, Santa’s workshop for kids, and a cake and cookie sale. Then from 5-8 p.m. indulge in the all you can eat buffet dinner — $30 per person, kids 10 and under free. Military veterans get a $5 discount. Advance tickets are advised. The night includes a Nativity pageant, selfies with Santa, music, dancing, raffles, cash bar and more. For more information and dinner reservations, www.beparish.com or (410) 634-2253.

• Things are hopping at St. Elizabeth Parish these days, including their Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 8 from 4-8 p.m. in Grant Hall. Special appearance by Santa from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and live music by Dodging Cupid from 6-8 p.m. For more information, all (302) 652-3626.

• On Sunday, Nov. 9, Immaculate Conception will celebrate its 50th annual Christmas Bazaar in the school building from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The bazaar features theme basket raffles, $1,000 cash raffle, food, pictures with Santa, baked goods, kids’ crafts. Also enjoy shopping at more than 50 crafters and vendors, including jewelry, toys, home décor, edible gifts, beauty products, scented candles, children’s books, kitchen items, holiday items, handmade crafts, and much more. Find out more at www.iccparish.weconnect.com or (410) 398-1100.

• If you’re down at the beach, St. Andrew Catholic Center is hosting it’s Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The day features raffles, pictures with Santa, Chinese auction, jewelry, silent auction, white elephant, food, baked goods, wine pull and more. For more information, call (410) 250-0300.

• Support the good works of Catholic Charities by going to the Seton Center Christmas Sale, Nov. 12-14, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be sales, raffles, and food. All are welcome. More information, (410) 651-9608.

• And later in the month, St. Mary/Holy Savior Parish in OCMD holds their bazaar on Nov. 22-23 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. There is free admission, and there will be a gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants, Christmas shop, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auction, raffles and more. Food will be available, to dine in or carryout. For more information, go to www.stmarystaroftheseaocmd.com.

• Also on Nov. 22, and 23, Good Shepherd Parish holds its annual Christmas Bazaar and Spaghetti Dinner from 4-8 p.m. and 2-8 p.m. Both days feature a grand raffle, vendors, crafts, sweets, silent auction, basket wheel, Santa and much more fun. Find out more at 410-642-6534.

• And on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mount Aviat hosts its 62nd Annual Christmas Bazaar. There will be pictures with Santa, games of chance and 50/50 raffle tickets, a Children’s Bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including the famous cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, a silent auction, and much more! Mount Aviat Academy is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, Md.

• On Dec. 7-8 Holy Family Church in Newark will host its Christmas Fair at the Church Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Santa Breakfast, ($12 per child, $8 per adult) that includes breakfast, photo with Santa, and arts & games. The Craft & Bake Fair at the religious ed center takes place on Saturday, from noon-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor registration is still ongoing. Limited Spaces! Deadline for vendor registration is Nov. 17. Register for volunteer (adults and youths) to help with the event, vendors, Santa and Elves and participants at holyfamilynewark.jumbula.com or contact the religious education office, 302-368-8976 or email Jstephanie@holyfamilynewark.org

Coming soon:

Mark your calendar for Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. to participate in the Bishop’s 5k Run/Walk, at St. Mark’s High School, Pike Creek. This annual fundraiser benefits Catholic Charities programs. For more information and to register, ccwilm.org/events/the-bishops-5k-runwalk/ or call 302-573-3120.

• Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Don’t miss Turkeython 2024 on Nov. 25, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at Shoprite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, in Wilmington. This annual Ministry of Caring fundraiser brings a happy Thanksgiving to hundreds of needy families in our area. For more information and to donate go to https://www.ministryofcaring.org/turkeython-donations-2024/

• Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025. Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

