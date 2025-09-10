Funeral services for former Saint Mark’s High School athletic director Matt Smith set for Sept. 15

Funeral services for Matt Smith, the former athletic director and baseball coach at Saint Mark’s High School, will be held Sept. 15 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville. Smith, 57, died Sept. 6 after a long battle with cancer.

A viewing will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. at the church, located at 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, with the funeral Mass at 11. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Born in Wilmington, he graduated from St. Elizabeth High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He continued his education at Ursinus College and was a member of the football and baseball teams there. He began at Saint Mark’s in 1992, teaching physical education and coaching several sports. He became the head baseball coach in 1998 and won 10 state championships between 1999-2016. In 2011, he was named athletic director.

He is survived by his wife, Amy, daughter Olivia and son Ryan; his mother, Linda Smith; father Bob Smith and stepmother Joyce; sister Amy Kardash (Eric); along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Smith’s memory may be made to the educational expenses of his children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-smith-family-through-matts-cancer-battle.