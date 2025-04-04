Gospel stories come to life in color and music in ‘Godspell Jr.’ at St. Ann Parish: Photo gallery

Gospel stories come to life in color and music in ‘Godspell Jr.’...

WILMINGTON — St. Ann School and Parish recently presented “Godspell Jr.,” in which a group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables through a variety of dancing, storytelling and comic timing. It also includes an eclectic blend of songs, according to Music Theatre International.

The production “burst with vibrant color,” school officials said. Through the Last Supper and the crucifixion, the 38 students in the cast brought Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love to life. The students ranged from fourth through eighth grade.

The costumes were a character in themselves, according to the school. They spanned the decades and included poodle skirts, hippie culture, 1980s rock through today. “Godspell Jr.” had three sellout performances on March 28 and 29.

The cast included students portraying Jesus and John the Baptist, 11 apostles, gospel tellers, masters of ceremonies and an ensemble.

Director Maurya Crossen selected “Godspell Jr.” because it is one of her favorite musicals. She is one of the original theater production team at St. Ann’s. Andrew Triites and Nicole Gabor directed the music, while Julia Piccolomini choreographed the show. Jane and Alan Matyger were stage managers.