Hannah Dell named new communications director for Diocese of Wilmington; Bob Krebs retiring

Bishop William E. Koenig, of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has announced the appointment of Hannah R. Dell as the new diocesan Director of the Office of Communications. She is replacing Robert G. Krebs who is retiring after 25 years in the job. Dell’s appointment is effective Jan. 16.

A graduate of Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a degree in sociology, Dell has held various jobs with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Since 2012, she has served the bishops’ conference as staff assistant to the Secretariat of Divine Worship, membership services specialist with the Office of the General Secretary, and most recently liaison for diocesan communications. In that role, she served as the national point of contact for more than 150 diocesan communications offices, supervised editorial strategy and content direction for the USCCB homepage, managed social media operations for USCCB platforms, provided strategic media and logistical support for major events and initiated a continuing video series of interviews with U.S. bishops to strengthen digital evangelization, among others. Dell also has conversational proficiency in Spanish and basic knowledge of Italian.

“We are excited to welcome Hannah Dell to our diocesan team,” said Bishop Koenig. “We are blessed to have a Catholic communications professional of Hannah’s caliber joining us in service to the Catholic community in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore and look forward to the ways that her experience at the USCCB and her service to the church in the United States will build upon the diocesan communication initiatives that have been so capably led over the last 25 years by her predecessor, Bob Krebs.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Diocese of Wilmington as communications director,” Dell said. “At a time when there is renewed energy and hope across the church following our Jubilee Year, sparked in part by the bold witness and pastoral vision of Pope Leo, I’m thrilled to help share the stories of how the Catholic faith is alive and growing in the communities of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. I look forward to meeting and learning about the people of God in the diocese and working alongside Bishop Koenig and The Dialog staff to amplify the good work and the Good News happening within our parishes, schools, and ministries.”

