Salesianum School basketball makes memories at Philadelphia arenas: Photo gallery

PHILADELPHIA — The high school basketball season marched on through December, a month that normally includes games in unusual locations. It might be a showcase at the beach or a trip to Washington, D.C.

Or it could just be two regular-season games in unique settings. That was the case for Salesianum, which entered the Christmas break by going back-to-back in Philadelphia in two of the more notable venues in the area. The Sals were the home team for a game against La Salle College High School on Dec. 19 at the Palestra, and they were guests of William Penn High School four days later at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The game at the Palestra, on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania, was the brainchild of Sallies coach Taylor Trevisan. The Sals and Explorers met at the Mecca of college basketball, as the building is known, in 1937 for the Philadelphia Catholic League championship in front of several thousand fans in the cozy arena. According to Salesianum, it was the first recorded PCL championship played there.

That game was actually the last of a three-game series between the Sals and Explorers. The first game was played in Wimington, the second at La Salle.

Both the Sals and the Explorers had two first-team all-league players that year. From Salesianum, they were Rex Gardecki and Jim Duncan. For the Explorers, John Brinch and Ed Krupa were selected, according to www.tedsilary.com.

Salesianum is big on tradition, athletic director Katie Godfrey said at the Palestra before the game against La Salle, “so to bring it to the Palestra, which is such an amazing place, I think there’s a lot of excitement, especially from the team and coaches and the basketball program. I think everybody’s just pumped up to be here.”

Unfortunately, for the Sals, La Salle left with the 55-52 win. Salesianum battled back to tie the game in the final minutes after trailing from the beginning, but the Explorers held on for the win.

Trevisan said he had given his players some history lessons in the days leading up to the La Salle game “and showing them just what this place means and how elite and how much fun it is to play here.”

He walked around the concourse when he arrived, taking in the sights and smells. Trevisan played college basketball at St. Joseph’s University, so he is familiar with the Palestra.

“I remember being in these locker rooms when I was at St. Joe’s, and flashbacks to (St. Joe’s coach) Phil Martelli giving pregame speeches in there,” he said. “Actually, the first time I got in a college game was here. Definitely took a second to take it all in.”

Godfrey said playing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, the home of the Philadelphia 76ers in south Philadelphia, came from the folks at William Penn. Instead of a building that holds 8,725 like the Palestra, the Sixers’ home venue can accommodate some 21,000 for basketball.

The Colonials snatched the 49-48 win, capping a late comeback with the game-winning shot with 15.7 seconds remaining. The Sals, who fell to 3-4 after the loss, definitely wanted the win. But wins and losses are only part of the reason for traveling to play games, Trevisan said.

“It’s all about memories and experiences,” he said. “It’s all about the kids getting the chance to do something different and do something they’ll remember. That’s why we’re doing it.”

The Sals will hit the road again in the coming weeks. They will play a pair of games in Salisbury, Md., at the Governors Challenge on Dec. 29 and 30 before a road game against Malvern Prep in Chester County, Pa. Their final seven games of the regular season are near home in Delaware in New Castle County.

Photos by Mike Lang.