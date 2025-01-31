John Carney invites Cathedral of St. Peter School to mayor’s office to declare Catholic Schools Week: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Principal Karen Banta, Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV, and students of the Cathedral of St. Peter school were present in Mayor John Carney’s office Jan. 30 when he declared Jan. 26- Feb.1 Catholic Schools Week in the city.

The City of Wilmington was pleased to join the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington in celebrating Catholic Schools Week, an annual observance since 1974 of the important contributions that Catholic schools have made to our schoolchildren and the nation, under this year’s theme of “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community,” according to a proclamation signed by Carney.

Catholic schools educate approximately 1.8 million students of all faiths across the United States, including more than 9,000 in the Diocese of Wilmington. All Catholic schools in the diocese are fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and schools and are known for their 194- year legacy of quality academic instruction.

Carney urged all residents to join him in thanking Catholic school administrators, teachers, students and their families for helping to enrich the city’s communities and neighborhoods.