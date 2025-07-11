Knights of Columbus complete long-term project of placing memorial benches at foot of Blessed Mother Shrine at Holy Spirit parish

Under the watchful eye of the Blessed Mother statue on the grounds of Holy Spirit parish in New Castle, the Knights of the Cardinal Gibbons Assembly #150, Knights of Columbus, completed their long-term project of memorial benches at the site.

It is an upgrade to the original installation begun 10 years ago. The project was led by Sir Knight Joe Koskol, who with his team of Ed Detterline, Ritchie Molaison and Joe Salvato, finished the project of assembling and installing memorial benches honoring deceased Knights of the Assembly. Each bench has plaques with the names of the Knights engraved to commemorate their service to the Assembly and charitable work.

The Knights said memorial benches are enduring and a place for family and friends to visit. For grieving over a loved one, Knights encourage the bench to become a sanctuary for family to gather, reflect and feel close to the person they lost.

There are six benches with room for commemoration of many future Knights. The benches are open to the public and accessible to anyone strolling the setting of the Shrine of Our Lady, Queen of Peace. The Shrine was built to honor the Blessed Mother and offers hope for peace.

The statue is visible for those traveling over the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Interstate 295.

The site was selected by the Cardinal Gibbons Assembly because of the peacefulness of the shrine and the exposure to the many prayers and rosaries offered each day, according to the Knights, who believe the memorial benches are humble, heartfelt tributes that are not just a seat, but offer a legacy.