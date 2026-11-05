Large group of priests, friends and family turnout for Father William F. Graney funeral Mass

More than a dozen priests from the Diocese of Wilmington joined a large turnout at the funeral Mass for Father William F. Graney Nov. 4 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Wilmington.

Father Graney, 82, had previously been pastor at the parish. He died Oct. 24.

He was born in Wilmington to the late Joseph and Mary (Callahan) Graney. He was also predeceased by his brothers John and Joe (Joyce), and his sister Cass (Skip) Maddams. He is survived by his siblings, Paul (Elisabeth), Sister Margaret Mary, OSB, Eileen Carroll (Ron Cooney), Jean (Joe) Frabizzio, Patty Kriebel, and Michael (Marie), as well as many nieces and nephews.

His first assignment was as associate pastor at Holy Rosary, Claymont, and he returned to Holy Rosary decades later in a part-time capacity. He also served as an associate at Holy Spirit, New Castle; and Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Paul’s, both in Wilmington. He later became administrator at St. Paul’s.

In 1983, he was named the pastor at St. Mary Magdalen, Wilmington, where he remained until 1997. He transferred to St. Michael the Archangel in Georgetown until 2000, when he became a full-time chaplain at Christiana Hospital. In 2004, he added the title of administrator at Resurrection Parish in Pike Creek and became pastor the next year.

Father Graney was inducted into the St. Elizabeth School hall of fame in 2023.