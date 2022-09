Listen to this week’s Catholic Forum: Learn about the new Gregorian Chant...

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after news from The Dialog, we talk with Father Abbot Anderson about his community of Benedictine Monks who live and work at Our Lady of Clear Creek Abby in Oklahoma. We will learn about the daily life of a monk and about their new CD, “Rorate Coeli: Marian Sounds of Advent.”

Click here to listen to this week’s Catholic Forum.