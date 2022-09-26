Salesianum football coach Bill DiNardo becomes second in state with 300 wins

WILMINGTON — Salesianum School’s Bill DiNardo became just the second football coach in Delaware history to reach 300 career wins when the Sals defeated St. Georges, 16-14, on Sept. 24. He joins Bob Tattersall of Wilmington Friends, who coached the Quakers for more than 50 years before turning the reins over to his son this season.

DiNardo got his 300th win in dramatic fashion. Senior James Collins made a 35-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining to give the Sals the lead, and the defense held off St. Georges’ efforts for last-minute heroics.

He is in his 19th season at Salesianum, and the win over St. Georges was his 149th at the school. His teams have made 11 state tournament appearances and won four state championships, in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2013. Before moving to Salesianum, DiNardo coached for 16 seasons at Middletown High School, where he won three state championships. His head coaching career began at Caravel in 1986, and he stayed there for two seasons. He is a graduate of Archmere Academy.

“I have been incredibly blessed to be able to do something I love for 37 years,” he said. “This is a tribute to all the guys who have played for me and battled for me at Caravel, Middletown and, of course, Salesianum. Their heart, their dedication, their performances created this magic number.”

After the game at St. Georges, DiNardo gathered with his players, coaches, school officials and family on the field. He received a photo with a silhouette of him and the number “300” from his family. The team presented him with a signed football, and the school gave him a plaque commemorating the accomplishment.

Salesianum has had a football program since 1921 and is in its 95th season. There was no football from 1939-44 because of World War II. Current professional players Troy Reeder of the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian O’Neill of the Minnesota Vikings played for DiNardo and were members of the 2013 state champions.