High school fall sports reaches end of first full month with some big matchups for Catholic schools

The first month of the high school fall sports season comes to an end this week, and a few big matchups are on the docket. Archmere field hockey will try to snap a streak under the lights at Caravel before the Auks teams celebrate homecoming next weekend.
On the boys’ side, Salesianum soccer looks to rebound from its first loss of the season, while Saint Mark’s attempts to keep the positive results coming.
Girls
Field hockey
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Newark Charter (3-0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Padua (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1), 5:30 p.m.
Archmere (5-0) at Caravel (3-1-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks and Buccaneers meet under the lights, with Archmere trying to end a five-game losing streak to Caravel dating back to 2018. The Auks are off to a flying start, winning by big margins and not-so-big ones. They are also getting solid work in the cage from keeper Ava Hughes. The Bucs have been their usual selves, winning their last two games by a combined score of 13-2.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (0-3), 3:30 p.m.
Padua at Caravel, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Conrad (3-2) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Middletown (3-1) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
First State Military (0-4) at St. Elizabeth (1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Ursuline (2-3), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at Padua (1-3), 7 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
MOT Charter (4-1) at Archmere (3-2), 6 p.m.
Boys
Soccer
Wednesday
Archmere (3-2) at Delaware Military (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Newark Charter (1-1-3), 3:45 p.m. at Newark Charter Junior High School
Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Kingsway (N.J.) at Salesianum (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at Conrad (3-0), 3:45 p.m. The Red Wolves have been impressive in the early going. Their schedule takes a turn to the more challenging side with this match against the Spartans, who have fended off every foe thus far.
Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Archmere, noon
Phelps (Pa.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.
Football
Friday
Hodgson (1-3) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Conrad (0-2), 11 a.m.
St. Elizabeth (3-0) at Glasgow (1-2), noon
Wilmington Friends (3-0) at Archmere (2-1), 2 p.m.
Cross country (co-ed except where noted)
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Concordia Prep and Jemicy, 4 p.m. at Concordia Prep (boys only)
Saturday
Archmere at Whippet Invitational, 8:45 a.m. at Downingtown West (Pa.)