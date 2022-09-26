High school fall sports reaches end of first full month with some big matchups for Catholic schools

The first month of the high school fall sports season comes to an end this week, and a few big matchups are on the docket. Archmere field hockey will try to snap a streak under the lights at Caravel before the Auks teams celebrate homecoming next weekend.

On the boys’ side, Salesianum soccer looks to rebound from its first loss of the season, while Saint Mark’s attempts to keep the positive results coming.

Girls

Field hockey

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Newark Charter (3-0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Padua (2-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (3-1), 5:30 p.m.

Archmere (5-0) at Caravel (3-1-1), 6:15 p.m. The Auks and Buccaneers meet under the lights, with Archmere trying to end a five-game losing streak to Caravel dating back to 2018. The Auks are off to a flying start, winning by big margins and not-so-big ones. They are also getting solid work in the cage from keeper Ava Hughes. The Bucs have been their usual selves, winning their last two games by a combined score of 13-2.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Padua at Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Conrad (3-2) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Middletown (3-1) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-2) at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

First State Military (0-4) at St. Elizabeth (1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Ursuline (2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Padua (1-3), 7 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

MOT Charter (4-1) at Archmere (3-2), 6 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Wednesday

Archmere (3-2) at Delaware Military (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Newark Charter (1-1-3), 3:45 p.m. at Newark Charter Junior High School

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Kingsway (N.J.) at Salesianum (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Conrad (3-0), 3:45 p.m. The Red Wolves have been impressive in the early going. Their schedule takes a turn to the more challenging side with this match against the Spartans, who have fended off every foe thus far.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Archmere, noon

Phelps (Pa.) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Football

Friday

Hodgson (1-3) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Conrad (0-2), 11 a.m.

St. Elizabeth (3-0) at Glasgow (1-2), noon

Wilmington Friends (3-0) at Archmere (2-1), 2 p.m.

Cross country (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul vs. Concordia Prep and Jemicy, 4 p.m. at Concordia Prep (boys only)

Saturday

Archmere at Whippet Invitational, 8:45 a.m. at Downingtown West (Pa.)