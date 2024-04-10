Sister Doris Johnson, OSF, who taught in Diocese of Wilmington for six years, dies at 84

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Doris Johnson, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 64 years, died April 9 in Assisi House. She was 84.

Born in Philadelphia, Sister Doris began her ministry in education. She taught for six years in the Diocese of Wilmington, at Corpus Christi School Elsmere and St. Patrick School in Wilmington. She also taught in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Diocese of Venice, Fla. She spent 39 years in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in a variety of roles, including a drug and alcohol abuse counselor and in congregational ministry.

Services will be on April 15 at Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Doris’ name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S, Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.