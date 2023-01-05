Home Our Diocese Mount Aviat Academy now taking orders for annual cream puff fundraiser

Volunteers work on making cream puffs in 2020 at Mount Aviat. They will be back at work in a few weeks for the annual fundraiser. Dialog file photo

It’s that time of year again. Mount Aviat Academy will be selling their delicious, homemade cream puffs —a specialty of the Oblate Sisters — in the annual fundraiser which has become a regional favorite.

Cream puffs are available for pre-order only until Feb. 3; all orders must be prepaid. Quantities of 6 or 12 cream puffs can be ordered: 6 for $18 or 12 for $36.

Pick up is Friday, Feb. 10 at the school gym between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Delivery is available for large orders in Elkton and Newark. Online ordering is available at https://mtaviata.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2023CreamPuffDay/tabid/1340317/Default.aspx or visit  www.MountAviat.org.

Mount Aviat Academy is located at 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916, just minutes from Newark. For questions, call (410) 398-2206 during school hours.

