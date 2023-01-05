Saint Francis Hospital gets $1 million grant from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to support ‘Healthy Villages’

Saint Francis Hospital has received a grant of $1 million through Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s “BluePrints for the Community” program to support The Healthy Village at Saint Francis, a model of care that addresses the social influencers of health to form a single system of care, according to a news release from the hospital.

The statement said the grant funds will be used to begin the transformation of obsolete spaces, establish a home for a new care model, and support the provisions of enhanced services integrated with community-based programming and partners.

BluePrints for the Community, housed at the Delaware Community Foundation, has contributed over $30 million to the community since its inception in 2007, according to the hospital. It was established to serve Delawareans, with emphasis on, but not limited to, the needs of the uninsured and underserved, and to reduce health care disparities in the minority population and address social determinants of health.

Healthy Villages focus on improving quality of life and enriching the vitality of neighborhoods while protecting their heritages, histories and residents by working with community-based partners whose services address the drivers of health.