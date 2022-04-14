Mount Aviat Academy participates in pajama drive for sick children

CHILDS, Md. – For a second year, Mount Aviat Academy has participated in the Casey Cares pajama drive sponsored by Chick-fil-A. Casey Cares is a nonprofit that helps critically ill children and their families by providing opportunities for fun and engagement amid doctors’ visits and hospital stays.

One of the organization’s main needs is donations of new pajamas for infants through young adults Casey Cares provides fun pajamas to children on their birthdays, in the hospital and during in-home treatments, according to Mount Aviat. More than 60,000 pairs are distributed each year.

According to the school, the drive has been a wonderful Lenten service project. Mount Aviat students and families donated nearly 800 pairs of pajamas.