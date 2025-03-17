Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary’s Baby Bingo fundraiser raises $7,325 for Grace Center

The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary, Inc. proudly hosted their third annual Bingo for Babies Fundraiser, raising $7,325 to benefit the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health. Held at Columbus Hall behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church, on Jan. 15, 2025, the event drew over 100 attendees and surpassed last year’s total.

Guests enjoyed a catered lunch courtesy of Mio Fratellos’ restaurant, cookies donated by A Touch of Italy, and lively bingo games offering cash prizes. Community members also contributed generously with donations of baby clothes, diapers, and toys.

Chairing the event was Lady Knights Auxiliary member, Dee Matthews, who shared her personal inspiration for the fundraiser: “After losing my daughter at 18 months old, I’ve been driven to help other mothers find hope and resources when they need it most.”

The funds raised will directly support the Grace Center’s mission to provide education, resources, and empowerment to women and families, ensuring healthier, more stable futures.

This fundraiser is set to become an annual tradition for the OC Lady Knights Auxiliary, whose members also host other events throughout the year to support their community.

For more information or to get involved, contact Adrienne Celeste, President of the Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary, Inc. at (302) 381-7708.