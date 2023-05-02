Patrick Jordan appointed interim principal of St. Elizabeth High School for 2023-24

WILMINGTON — Patrick Jordan, the current academic dean at St. Elizabeth High School, will become the interim principal for the 2023-24 academic year, the school announced this week. He will succeed John Petruzzelli, who has served as principal for the 2022-23 year.

According to a letter sent to school families by Father Roger DiBuo, pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish, and school president Joseph Papili, Jordan is “uniquely qualified for this role because of his participation in many of the school’s programs, including the expansion of curricular opportunities for students.” Jordan has served as a teacher mentor, member of the leadership team, Mock Trial coach, student ambassador coordinator, athletic coach and member of the campus ministry team.

The letter says that the upcoming year is promising for the St. Elizabeth community and that the school’s small size offers students the opportunity “to belong, to lead, to be heard and to grow intellectually as they explore their future goals.”

Petruzzelli is finishing his third stint at St. Elizabeth. He first arrived on Cedar Street in 1993 and stayed for six years, then returned in 2004 until 2010, serving as admissions director and assistant principal, and also leading campus ministry. He came back last summer.

He also has served as principal at Bethlehem Catholic High School in the Diocese of Allentown, Pa., and also at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia before he became the founding principal of a Catholic recovery high school.According to the school, Petruzzelli plans to continue his ministry in Catholic education closer to his home in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.