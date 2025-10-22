Pro-life supporters remember late advocate Dee Becker, 63 victims of abortion at prayer services at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington

Delaware Right to Life, Knights of Columbus and dozens of pro-life advocates gathered Oct. 18 at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington for a prayer service for victims of abortion and a remembrance of national pro-life leader, the late Dee Becker of Wilmington.

The event included a prayer service led by Deacon Anthony Gallo. Martie Sturtevant, granddaughter of Dee Becker, joined others who spoke about her grandmother and her commitment to preserving life.

The prayer service was in remembrance of the 63 aborted babies buried in a common grave for which the Knights purchased the memorial headstone in 1988. The fetal remains were found among thousands of others in plastic bags on a garbage loading dock in a Chicago suburb. A Wilmington funeral home donated funeral costs and a casket.

One of the people involved in that burial was Becker, the former chairperson of the Delaware Pro-Life Coalition Inc., founding president of Delaware Right to Life and a co-chair of the March for Life. Becker died April 13, 2020 at the age of 93.