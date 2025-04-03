Reconciliation Monday, fundraisers, fish frys and more on the April schedule in the Diocese of Wilmington

Spring in the diocese is a beautiful time – cherry trees, magnolia and dogwood are beginning to bloom; downstate and on the Eastern Shore, farmers are getting ready to plant their crops. It’s a great time to get outside and enjoy different activities in the Diocese of Wilmington – here are a few that are coming up soon:

Special note: Monday, April 14 is the annual Reconciliation Monday observance in the Diocese of Wilmington. It’s a wonderful opportunity to participate in the sacrament and all churches throughout the Diocese will be open and ready to welcome you. For more information, got to https://cdow.org/announcements-coming-events/catholics-across-delaware-analld-marylands-eastern-shore-to-participate-in-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-april-14/ or pick up a copy of the April 4 Dialog in local churches this weekend.

On April 5, the St. Jude Columbiettes will host a Day of Reflection with special guest Kathleen McCarthy, at the St. Jude Parish Life Center, 152 Tulip Drive in Lewes. McCarthy is a published author, international Catholic lay evangelist, and President of In His Sign Catholic Radio Network. Check in with coffee and Danish at 9:15 a.m. Tickets are $35, which includes lunch. Contact Grace Glassen at grabob116@gmail.com for registration.

Sign up by April 5 for St. Hedwig’s annual Easter Babka & Bake Sale, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, at St. Hedwig Parish Hall. Pickup is April 12, from 9-11 a.m. Please email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John at 302-992-0309 and leave a message.

On April 6, St. Matthew’s Parish is hosting a Spring Breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in the Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave. in Newport. Cost is $8 per person and the menu features pancakes, sausage, homemade egg casseroles, hash browns, oatmeal and more. There will also be raffle baskets, homemade baked goods, 50/50. More information, (302) 633-5850.

Also, on April 6, have some fun supporting Catholic education by participating in the 12th Annual Mount Aviat 5K & Sister Walk at the school in Childs, Md. Mass will be celebrated on the morning of the race in Holy Family Hall. After the race, an awards ceremony with refreshments will take place in St. Joseph Hall. There are trophies for the overall female and male winners. Go to runsignup.com/Race/MD/Childs/MountAviatAcademy5KSisterWalk to sign up or donate.

In anticipation of Reconciliation Monday, St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes will have the Sacrament of Reconciliation available on April 9 at 5 p.m. The sacrament will be available in both the Church and the Parish Life Center. There will be 12 priests available to hear Confessions that evening, which will vastly reduce wait time. For more information call (302) 644-7300 or go to www.stjudelewes.org.

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s. Of course, other parishes are offering Stations as well – be sure to check them out too.

On April 10, St. Luke’s Church in Ocean City will host Martha Hennessy, the seventh grandchild of Dorothy Day, who will speak on “Dorothy Day and the Works of Mercy in this Jubilee Year.” Hennessy divides her time between the family farm in Vermont and practicing the works of mercy at Maryhouse Catholic Worker, in NYC. For more information contact Kim Zarif, kzarif@stlukeoc.com

It’s yard sale and flea market season — on April 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. enjoy an Indoor Flea Market, at the St. Patrick Center, 107 E. 14th Street, Wilmington. To participate, cost is $25 per table, 15 tables will be provided, and you must register by April 10. The sale will include clothing, jewelry, shoes, leather goods, seasonal styles, dress hats, good condition and reasonable prices. For more information, call Marian Burt, (302) 442-2580.

The pro-life community in the Dover area invites you to participate in the annual Stations of the Cross at Planned Parenthood/Good Friday Life Chain, 805 S Governors Ave., Dover on April 18 from 10-noon. Volunteers are needed to hold crosses. Stay as long as you are able. Bring a chair if you need to sit. Signs will be provided. For more information, call Donna Latteri, (862) 266-1099.

Looking ahead, on April 23 Holy Family Parish is hosting a Bus trip to the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Md. Total cost for the trip, including boxed lunch, is $70 per person. Sign at holyfamilynewark.jumbula.com/adult-faith-formation for more details. Fir more information, contact Lupe, aztecreyno@verizon.net

Here is the updated schedule for Parish Fish Frys.

April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302) 629-3591.

April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215.

April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

April 4, 5-8 p.m.: Friday Lenten Fish Fry, St. Peter the Apostle, Msgr. Crowley Hall, New Castle. More information (302) 559-5253.

April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652. • April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

