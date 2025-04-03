Archmere Academy takes quick advantage of revamped theater with ‘Alice by Heart’ high school musical; more shows this weekend

Archmere Academy takes quick advantage of revamped theater with ‘Alice by Heart’...

It didn’t take long for Archmere Academy to draw crowds to its revamped campus theater.

“Alice by Heart” was performed in the newly renovated Rocco A. and Mary Abessinio Performing Arts Center. Additional performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 3 to April 5 at 7 p.m. (with a Saturday matinee at 2pm).

Tickets for the shows are available online at the Seat Yourself website (archmereacademy.seatyourself.biz) and at the door (cash only). Tickets purchased in advance will be $15 for general admission, $10 for students/faculty of any school and senior citizens. Tickets bought at the door will be $20 for general admission and $15 for students.

More high school performances on the schedule include:

Saint Mark’s High School: “Anastasia” April 4-5 at 7 p.m., April 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for children, students and seniors and $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.stmarkshs.net/visual-and-performing-arts-presents,

Saints Peter and Paul High School: “Harvey,” will run from April 11-13. Friday and Saturday shows are 7 p.m., Sunday begins at 3 p.m.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Grease” May 9-10 at 7 p.m., and May 11 at 2 p.m. in the Benedictine Performing Arts Center at St. Elizabeth School.

Padua Academy kicked off the spring season with its performance of “Sister Act” Feb. 14-16.

Salesianum followed up with “Into the Woods.”

Ursuline Academy held its performance of “Beehive” in November.