Saint Francis Hospital nurses to be honored among Delaware’s best

WILMINGTON – Seven nurses from Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington have earned Excellence in Nursing Awards from Delaware Today magazine. The nurses were nominated by their peers for extraordinary care and commitment to serving the community.

The honorees from Saint Francis are as follows:

Afefa Bestman, RN – Med/Surg; Margot Dossous, BSN, RN – Emergency Department; Bolanle Folarin, MSN, RN, MEDSURG-BC, CNL – Med/Surg (Nurse Manager); Grace Maina, BSN – Med/Surg; Jennifer Mosley, BSN, RN, BS – Quality Assurance; Billy Nawn, RN – Emergency Department; Kathleen Ramirez, BSN – Emergency Department.

“Our nurses are at the heart of our mission here at Saint Francis Hospital,” said Donna Casey, director of Nursing at Saint Francis Hospital. “This recognition shows these nurses’ passion and dedication to giving back to our patients and community.”

Saint Francis Hospital congratulates all nurses awarded with this honor. The awardees will be honored at the 13th annual reception hosted by Delaware Today and 302Health on May 8.