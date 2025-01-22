Seats remain on bus from St. John the Beloved Parish to March for Life

St. John the Beloved Parish is hosting a bus to the March for Life this Friday, Jan. 24.

The day will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. at St. John the Beloved, 905 Milltown Road, Wilmington. The bus will stop at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. The group will take the Metro to the starting point in time for the 1 p.m. beginning. Those who cannot or prefer not to march are invited to attend and spend time praying for life and enjoying a tour of the basilica. The bus will return to St. John the Beloved by 7 p.m.

The cost is $20; that does not cover the cost of the Metro card. To sign up, go to https://giving.parishsoft.com/App/Form/92b9b479-e8c9-4847-9329-ce0b28cf03bc. For help registering, call the parish Office of Faith Formation at (302) 994-7757.