Sister Joan Ann Koliss, who briefly ministered in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 80

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Joan Ann Koliss, 80, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis for 59 years, died in Philadelphia on July 12. She ministered for four years in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Sister Joan ministered primarily in education and pastoral and social services. She was certified in spiritual direction. In 2006 she was awarded the Granite State Award from the New Hampshire Council of the Knights of Columbus for her outreach work.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, she worked in daycare at Friendship House in Wilmington. She also ministered in the dioceses of Trenton, N.J., Manchester, N.H., Harrisburg, Pa., and Camden, N.J. She also spent time in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

All services will be held in Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, on July 19 and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Joan’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.