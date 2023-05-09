Sister Mary Patricia Johnson, who volunteered at Salesianum School, dies at 88

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Mary Patricia Johnson, formerly Sister Mary Amata, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 58 years, died May 8 in Assisi House. She was 88.

A native of Philadelphia, Sister Mary Pat ministered mainly in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in a variety of ministries. She was a teacher and provincial administrator, and she also worked in parish ministry, coordinator of an assisted living program, as a clerical assistant and volunteer.

She spent one year in the Diocese of Wilmington as a volunteer coordinator of liturgy at Salesianum School.

Services are May 11 in Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing and Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.