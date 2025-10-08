SS. Peter and Paul Elementary and High school students raise money for substance-abuse initiative

EASTON, Md. — Students from SS. Peter and Paul Elementary and High schools in Easton, Md., donated $3,000 to Talbot Goes Purple, a community initiative that promotes substance-abuse prevention and awareness across Talbot County.

Throughout September, students participated by wearing purple and donating to support the cause. The event served as a fundraiser and an important learning opportunity about the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of making healthy choices, the school said.

On Oct. 8, SS. Peter and Paul representatives presented a check to Talbot County sheriff Joe Gamble, who leads the Talbot Goes Purple initiative. Gamble visited the schools in recent weeks to discuss the impact of addiction and how prevention begins with education and awareness.

“We are so proud of our students for embracing this cause with such compassion and enthusiasm,” high school principal Scott Wilson said. “Supporting Talbot Goes Purple not only allows our students to give back to the community but also reinforces the value of service, leadership and faith that we strive to instill every day.”

For more information about Talbot Goes Purple, go to www.talbotgoespurple.org.