St. Hedwig Parish hosts annual May Day procession in Wilmington: Photo gallery

Approximately 100 people attended the May procession at St. Hedwig Church in Wilmington on Sunday, May 7.

Children in the religious education program carried a statue of the Blessed Mother around the church corner and participated in the May crowning immediately following the procession.

The parish called it “a beautiful service; and our adult choir sang hymns to Our Lady.”

According to the pastor, Father Andrew Molewski, the May procession is a Polish tradition that was instituted by the Felician nuns who arrived at the parish grammar school in 1891. It is a tradition the parish continues each year.