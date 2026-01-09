Vocations opportunities, Via Crucis prep, and spiritual studies coming up in Diocese of Wilmington

January is a time for new beginnings, and despite the winter weather keeping most activities at a minimum, here are a few things to check out this week in the Diocese of Wilmington:

There are three retreat opportunities available for those discerning vocations.

On Jan. 10, the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia are offering “Discernment in the Franciscan Spirit,” via Zoom from 12-5:30 p.m. The session includes group prayer, short presentations, a reflection booklet, spacious time for personal reflection and small group sharing. Free, but space is limited. Open to all adults considering a major life choice (vocation, school, job, relationship, faith, volunteer of intentional community year, etc.) To register or learn more, email Sister Diane Tomkinson, OSF, at dtomkinson@osfphila.org by 3 p.m. Jan. 8.

Lent is just around the corner, and St. Anthony Parish is seeking Via Crucis participants to start preparations now. In-person signups are Jan. 11 & 18, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish, 901 N. Dupont St., Wilmington. The Jan. 18 signup will be followed by a rehearsal in the church at 2 p.m. Students and families are invited to sign up for this traditional weekly Lenten Passion Play. Practices are Sundays, Jan. 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 8 & 15 from 2-4 p.m. Performances are Fridays, Feb. 18 & 27; March 6, 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Maria at stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com.

If you’re looking for spiritual growth in the new year, St. Matthew/Corpus Christi Parishes are offering “Luke, The Story of Salvation Fulfilled” for eight weeks starting Jan. 18/20, Sunday sessions are at Corpus Christi Church and Tuesdays are at St. Matthew. For a schedule and more information, call or text Debbie Ciafre (302) 275-8717 or go to stmatthewsde.com

A book group sponsored by Jesus House meets at Resurrection Parish beginning Jan. 20, and will cover “Surprised by Hope,” a collection of retreat talks given by Timothy Cardinal Radcliffe, OP. There are two meeting times: Day group meets 1:30-3 p.m., led by Angie Malmgren; Evening group meets 7:15-8:30 p.m., led by Joe McClory. Cost is $25, and includes cost of the book. Resurrection Parish is located at 3000 Videre Dr., Wilmington. Register online www.jesushousecenter.org or call Angie Malmgren (302) 650-0066.

