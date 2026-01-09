Together in Hope: Donors achieve historic milestone as 2025 Faith and Charity Appeal closes at $5,987,975 in Diocese of Wilmington

As we bring the 2025 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal to a close, we do so with hearts filled with gratitude.

This year’s theme, “Together in Hope,” became a lived experience as thousands across our diocese, parishes, schools, ministries and homes united to strengthen the church and serve the most vulnerable among us.

Because of your generosity, we are grateful to report that the 2025 appeal raised $5,987,975 on a goal of $5,400,000. We collected $5,904,312. This is an historic result, the largest total in campaign history.

These numbers represent far more than dollars. They represent people; families, parishioners, pastors, volunteers and leaders who chose to step forward in faith and say yes to the mission of the church.

The appeal reminds us we are church beyond parish boundaries, beyond Sunday, geography and self.

Through the appeal, we serve as one church throughout the entire state of Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland, every parish community, rural and urban, large and small. Together, we ensure that the church is present where it is needed most. We form leaders, educate and inspire young people, and strengthen marriages and families. We accompany those in crisis. We celebrate the richness of our diverse communities. We extend Christ’s mercy to the poor, the isolated and the forgotten.

One of the most important truths of the appeal is this: participation matters. Imagine what we can do together. Encourage your friends, family and fellow parishioners to join us and participate. The work of the church is not meant to be carried by “someone else” or left to our neighbors. The strength of our diocesan mission lies in each of us participating in whatever way we can. Every gift, every prayer, every act of support says: I am part of this church. I belong. I care.

When we come together in shared responsibility, we build something far greater than any one parish or ministry could accomplish alone. We build hope.

Because of your support, hope was made visible this year:

Hope for families seeking stability and strength

Hope for those formed as future leaders of faith

Hope for individuals served with dignity and compassion.

Hope rooted in education, service, and evangelization

This is the living mission of the Church, carried forward by a community that understands we are stronger together.

As we close the 2025 Appeal, we do so with deep appreciation for every parish, every pastor, every volunteer leader, and every donor who made Together in Hope a reality.

We also look ahead with confidence. We are renewed by what we have accomplished together and inspired to keep building a church that serves boldly, loves generously and invites everyone to take part.

Because when we come together in faith, in generosity, and in mission, hope transforms lives, shapes our future, and radiates powerfully from our community to the world.

Thank you for being part of this extraordinary community of faith. Thank you for believing in the church’s mission. And thank you for continuing to walk “together in hope” as we shape a brighter future together.

Sheila O’Hagan McGirl is director of development for the Diocese of Wilmington.