Maryland Catholic Women’s Conference seeks nominations for Maryland Catholic Woman of the Year Award

The Maryland Catholic Women’s Conference (MCWC) has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the Maryland Catholic Woman of the Year award. This award seeks to honor exceptional women in the state of Maryland who embody their faith in their daily lives, exemplifying the virtues of faith, hope, and love. The awardees, like holy Mother, Mary, serve as intercessors for others and inspire those around them to embrace a relationship with Jesus Christ. They demonstrate remarkable spirituality, leadership, and unwavering service to Christ, His Church, and society.

The Maryland Catholic Woman of the Year award seeks to recognize and acknowledge women who actively share their deep connection with Christ in their day-to-day interactions. Whether their faith leadership is evident through active involvement or quietly felt through heartfelt prayers, the ideal candidate is someone who profoundly impacts others by living out their love for God.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 1, 2023 and can be submitted online at www.marylandcatholicwomen.com/maryland-catholic-woman-of-the-year.

The award will be presented at MCWC’s “Holy Women, Holy Lives” conference on Nov. 11, 2023 at St. John the Evangelist, Severna Park, Md.

For any inquiries or additional information, please contact marylandcatholicwomen@gmail.com.

About Maryland Catholic Women’s Conference:

The 2023 Maryland Catholic Women’s Conference will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist in Severna Park.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Holy Women, Holy Lives,” which will focus on learning about the holy women we can look to for inspiration while examining how we can live holy lives as women in the modern world.

This day-long conference is an opportunity for up to 600 women from around the state to come together and deepen their faith by engaging in opportunities for confession, adoration, and Mass, as well as listen to dynamic Catholic speakers and enjoy fellowship. The conference is designed for women desiring to learn about their faith at any age or stage of life, including young adults, stay-at-home moms, business professionals, retirees, religious, mothers, daughters, aunties, and grandmas. This year, we are excited to offer talks in Spanish and limited childcare services to make the conference accessible to even more women.