Catholic groups welcome first U.S.-born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

Catholic Relief Services, the official humanitarian agency of the Catholic Church in the U.S., released a statement moments after Pope Leo had delivered his “urbi et orbi” blessing.

CRS president and CEO Sean Callahan said the agency was “overjoyed by the election of Pope Leo XIV and look forward to his leadership and guidance.”

Callahan called the election of the first U.S.-born pope “a momentous occasion for American Catholics,” adding that “as the humanitarian organization for the U.S. Church, CRS is proud to mark his historic election.”

The former Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, a Chicago native, most recently served as the prefect for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops. Prior to that appointment, he was the Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, having lived there for more than two decades.

Callahan said that “global experience will surely have an impact on his papacy.”

“He has seen, firsthand, the struggles that our sisters and brothers around the world are experiencing,” Callahan said. “We are confident that he will be a voice for the voiceless and a fierce supporter of human dignity for all people.”

Callahan added that the new pope’s election “comes at a critical time for the global Church, as communities around the world navigate challenges such as increasing hunger, environmental degradation and migration crisis.”

“As an organization committed to upholding dignity for every person, CRS stands ready to support the new Holy Father and continue working in communion with the global Church to build a more just, compassionate world,” said Callahan.

In a May 8 statement, Msgr. Roger J. Landry, National Director of The Pontifical Mission Societies USA, said Pope Leo had “a missionary at heart,” and was one who “served for many years as a priest and bishop bringing Christ and his Gospel to the people in rural Peru.”

The societies, which operate at the service of the pope, consist of four mission societies designated as pontifical by Pope Pius XI in 1922, and serve 1,124 missionary dioceses and territories worldwide.

“We commit ourselves to praying for him (Pope Leo) and his intentions as he continues the work of Peter as a fisher of men throughout the globe,” said Msgr. Landry.

Msgr. Peter I. Vaccari, president of the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, said in a May 8 statement the agency “gives thanks to God and the prompting of the Holy Spirit as we rejoice” over Pope Leo’s election.

An agency of the Holy See and headquartered in New York, CNEWA was founded to work for, through and with the Eastern churches, connecting people of good will in building the church, affirming human dignity, alleviating poverty, advancing dialogue and inspiring hope.

“We assure him (Pope Leo) of our prayers and our loyalty as we strive, following his words, to dedicate our mission in promoting the peace of the Risen Christ,” Msgr. Vaccari said.

Curtis Martin, founder of the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, also known as FOCUS missionaries, said in a statement that Pope Leo’s election serves as “a powerful reminder that the Church is alive.”

“The world’s attention during the conclave and the growing number of conversions today are clear signs of a renewed hunger for truth and meaning,” Martin said.

He added, “May we be inspired with fresh zeal to live as missionary disciples and bring the hope of the Gospel to a world longing for light.”