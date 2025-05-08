Bishop Koenig praises election of ‘worthy successor of St. Peter’ Pope Leo XIV; Mass of Thanksgiving set for Sunday

Thursday, May 8, 2025 5:30 p.m. — (Wilmington, Delaware) — The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, has released the following statement on the election of of His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV:

The Diocese of Wilmington joins with Catholics and people of good will throughout the world in gratitude to God for choosing Pope Leo XIV as the next pope to lead the Catholic Church. As a native of the windy City of Chicago, Pope Leo is undoubtedly very familiar with effects of living on the shores of Lake Michigan. Today, as a Church, we have become aware of the even more powerful winds of the Holy Spirit that have guided the Cardinal electors to select the first American Pope.

As a son of St. Augustine, Pope Leo’s experiences as a missionary, administrator, canonist and Vatican official combined with his reputation as a prayerful, quiet, humble, holy and kind man, reveal the mind and heart of one who is a worthy successor of St. Peter.

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, we witness once again how, when it comes to God’s watchful care over the Church, “hope does not disappoint.” As we now welcome Pope Leo as our 267th pope to lead the Catholic Church, we are mindful of his quoting earlier today St Augustine words that “for you I am a bishop, but with you I am a Christian.” We join in praying for him and the Church.

Bishop Koenig will celebrate a special Mass of Thanksgiving for the election of the Holy Father on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Sixth and North West Streets, in Wilmington. The public is invited to attend. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – www.YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington was established in 1868 and comprises 54 parishes, 20 missions and 29 schools serving the State of Delaware and the nine counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Information about the diocese is available at www.cdow.org.