Italian bishops say being gay does not automatically exclude a seminary candidate

VATICAN CITY — The Italian bishops’ new program of priestly formation, approved by the Vatican, repeats a prohibition against admitting to the seminary men with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies,” but also says that being gay does not automatically exclude a candidate.

“The Formation of Presbyters in the Churches in Italy: Guidelines and Standards for Seminaries” was adopted by the Italian bishops’ conference in late 2023; in early December the Vatican Dicastery for Clergy approved it for a three-year trial period.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the bishops’ conference, said the document would go into effect Jan. 9 and ordered its publication on the bishops’ website.

The document quotes a 2005 instruction from the then-Congregation for Catholic Education, approved by Pope Benedict XVI, that said the church “cannot admit to the seminary or to holy orders those who practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called ‘gay culture.'”

After the 2005 document’s publication, bishops and superiors of religious orders, who are responsible for the final decision about admitting candidates to the priesthood and religious life, continued to discuss and debate the meaning of “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” and whether that meant they must reject any gay candidate.

The Italian bishops quoted the 2005 document, but then said, “In the formation process, when referring to homosexual tendencies, it is also appropriate not to reduce discernment to that aspect alone, but, as with every candidate, to grasp its meaning in the overall picture of the young man’s personality.”

The goal, it said, is to help candidates know themselves and grow in maturity.

“In the affective-sexual sphere, the objective of the formation of the candidate is the ability to welcome as a gift (and) to freely choose and responsibly live chastity in celibacy,” the document said.